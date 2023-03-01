Dierks Bentley hints at new tour announcement

ABC

Dierks Bentley just dropped his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, but fans wonder if he is planning to take the new music on the road. So far, no tour news has been announced, which is why a fan tweeted that she’s waiting for Dierks to “release some tour dates.”

To his followers’ delight, Dierks responded shortly after with a tease, “There’s an announcement you might want to hear this Friday [curious eye emoji].”

Dierks’ last tour was his 2021 and 2022 Beers On Me Tour.

Gravel & Gold is out now. The 14-song project includes its lead single, “Gold,” which is currently at #11 on the country chart.

Will Dierks announce a new tour soon? Keep an eye on his socials this Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.