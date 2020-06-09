Dierks Bentley leading Country Music Hall of Fame’s Songwriter Session tonight
ABC/Mark LevineDierks Bentley is participating in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s virtual Songwriter Session tonight.
In addition to providing an intimate performance, the “What Was I Thinkin’” hit maker will host a Q&A with viewers, providing insight into his songwriting process. Dierks is set to perform a trio of his hit songs: “Come a Little Closer,” “Drunk on a Plane” and “I Hold On.”
The weekly series allows country fans to engage with the artists and songwriters behind the genre’s biggest hits. The session will take place on the Hall of Fame’s Instagram Live at 9 p.m. ET.
Songwriter Bob DiPiero, who’s scored cuts by George Strait, Tim McGraw and Reba McEntire, will take part in Songwriter Sessions in the coming weeks. Past participants include Tenille Townes, Lindsay Ell and Eric Paslay.
By Cillea Houghton
