Dierks Bentley, Michael Ray and more inhabit “This Old House” with Clint Black

Blacktop RecordsDierks Bentley and Michael Ray are just two of the artists who join country legend Clint Black on “This Old House,” his new tribute single to the Grand Ole Opry.

“The Opry holds a very special place in my life,” Dierks tweeted, “and I’m grateful that one of my heroes Clint Black asked me to be a part of his song honoring the home of country music.”

Dierks appears in the song’s music video, alongside fellow featured vocalists Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Sara Evans, Steve Wariner and others. In the clip, shot entirely at the Opry, Clint wanders the historic halls backstage as the pictures on the walls come to life with an array of archival and new video.

“It’s such an honor to have these great artists agree to sing on this record,” Clint reflects, “and the willingness of the Opry to open its archives and its doors to me for the making of the video is more than I could’ve dreamed.”

“This has been one of the most exciting experiences in my entire career,” he adds.

“This Old House” was actually one of the songs that almost made it onto Clint’s triple platinum debut from 1989, Killin’ Time. It’s also the lead single from his new live album, Still Killin’ Time, which features live versions of eight hits and one other near-miss from his first record, “No One Here for Me.” The full project comes out November 8.

