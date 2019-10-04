      Weather Alert

Dierks Bentley partners with Music Health Alliance for Heal the Music Day

Oct 4, 2019 @ 3:39pm

Jim WrightDierks Bentley is doing his part to raise awareness of health assistance available to the Nashville music industry.

Dierks has been named as the spokesperson for “Heal the Music Day” on October 18 hosted by Music Health Alliance, a nonprofit that works to help those in the music industry get health care they need.

“Heal the Music Day” is the third annual fundraiser for the organization’s free services, which provide access to health insurance, doctors, financial assistance and more. 

“The work that Music Health Alliance is doing on behalf of our music community is incredible,” says Dierks. “They are on the front line advocating for people like my band members, our crew, team-members and all of our families.”

He adds, “It’s with deep gratitude that I support ‘Heal The Music Day’ so that Music Health Alliance can continue to help the people who dedicate their lives and talents to making Nashville, TN the Music City.” 

Other artists who have signed on to support the event include Miranda LambertThomas Rhett and Lauren Akins and Chris and Morgane Stapleton

One of the projects supported by the MHA is trauma counseling sessions for those who survived the mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

