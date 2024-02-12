96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dierks Bentley plots summer Gravel & Gold Tour

February 12, 2024 11:00AM CST
ABC

Dierks Bentley has announced the return of his Gravel & Gold Tour.

Slated for summer, the 30-date trek kicks off June 7 in Fort Worth, Texas, before wrapping up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 21.

Lee BriceChase Rice and up-and-comers such as Tyler BradenZach TopMae EstesElla LangleyRandy Rogers BandKaitlin Butts and Graham Barham will open on select dates.

“The Gravel & Gold tour has been the best of my career, and I’m not ready to leave it behind,” says Dierks. “We are so locked in with this production that it allows me to be living right in the moment with the fans, and that’s the magic!” 

“I’m bringing along some old friends and some newer artists who are all putting their own unique spin on country, bluegrass and Americana music,” he shares. “I can’t wait to watch their shows and hopefully sing with them too. Those collaborations are a highlight of my summer every year.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. local time at dierks.com.

Dierks’ latest album is 2023’s Gravel & Gold, which spawned the #1 hit: “Gold.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

