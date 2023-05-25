96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dierks Bentley shares Memorial Day reflection: “We would not exist without those courageous men and women”

May 25, 2023 1:45PM CDT
Share
ABC

Dierks Bentley may not be on the front line serving the country, but his life as a touring artist and time away from family has given him a deeper gratitude for the sacrifices U.S. servicemen and women make daily.

“On the most basic level, I think, for me on the road, I just think about being gone two, three days at a time, maybe a couple of weeks at a time. That seems like a long time when you have kids and family, but these soldiers, they’re gone for months and years at a time – they’re doing 12 to 15 to 18 months — and they have family back home,” shares Dierks, whose father was a World War II veteran.

“That, in itself, is such a huge sacrifice, and that’s just the beginning of it. That’s just scratching the surface of what these guys [and gals] are doing every day – preparing for battle, actually being in battle, being wounded in battle, sometimes dying in battle,” he adds. “So, this country obviously, we would not exist without those courageous men and women, and our future depends upon them.”

Dierks kicks off his Gravel & Gold Tour June 1 in Toronto, Ontario. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit dierks.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
3:23pm
One Number AwayLuke Combs
3:19pm
One Thing At A TimeMorgan Wallen
3:12pm
Why Dont We Just DanceJosh Turner
3:09pm
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
3:05pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Rain or Shine: Lubbock Matadors Home Opener on Sat 5/13
2

Covenant Health Launches Free Health Program for Lubbock Community
3

X-FAB Texas Announces Expansion of its Silicon Carbide Manufacturing in Lubbock, Texas
4

Dustin Lynch 'Totally Down' To Join Yellowstone Spin-Off
5

Hardy Named Artist-Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards