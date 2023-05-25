Dierks Bentley shares Memorial Day reflection: “We would not exist without those courageous men and women”

Dierks Bentley may not be on the front line serving the country, but his life as a touring artist and time away from family has given him a deeper gratitude for the sacrifices U.S. servicemen and women make daily.

“On the most basic level, I think, for me on the road, I just think about being gone two, three days at a time, maybe a couple of weeks at a time. That seems like a long time when you have kids and family, but these soldiers, they’re gone for months and years at a time – they’re doing 12 to 15 to 18 months — and they have family back home,” shares Dierks, whose father was a World War II veteran.

“That, in itself, is such a huge sacrifice, and that’s just the beginning of it. That’s just scratching the surface of what these guys [and gals] are doing every day – preparing for battle, actually being in battle, being wounded in battle, sometimes dying in battle,” he adds. “So, this country obviously, we would not exist without those courageous men and women, and our future depends upon them.”

Dierks kicks off his Gravel & Gold Tour June 1 in Toronto, Ontario. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit dierks.com.

