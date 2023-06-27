96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dierks Bentley takes son Knox to his first hosting gig

June 27, 2023 11:50AM CDT
Share
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley hosted the 2023 NHL Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Monday, June 26, with his son, Knox.

While this wasn’t the country star’s first hosting opportunity, it was his 9-year-old son’s. The father and son duo worked together on the pre-show prep and onstage hosting duties. 

In Dierks’ latest Instagram video, he shared Knox and himself in their before-and-after outfit change, from being dressed in simple T-shirts to getting all decked out in dapper suits.

What do you think? Should Dierks and Knox host more awards shows?

In the meantime, you can catch Dierks co-hosting ABC’s CMA Fest with Lainey Wilson and Elle King on July 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Last NightMorgan Wallen
4:41pm
Fancy LikeWalker Hayes
4:38pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
4:35pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
4:35pm
Take Your TimeSam Hunt
4:27pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Magician, Cowboys Fan, Dad and In Town for Father's Day at the Cactus Theater
2

Chris Young teases new song “coming soon”
3

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
4

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
5

Tim McGraw Sings To Randy Travis Backstage At CMA Fest