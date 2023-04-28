Dierks Bentley teases new Desert Son collection

Make room in your closet for Dierks Bentley‘s upcoming Desert Son collection.

The singer recently took to Instagram to tease the new line that’s dropping soon.

“What’s up y’all. Here at the world-famous Station Inn and I’m doing a whole photoshoot for all the new Desert Son stuff with Flag & Anthem. Can’t wait for you to check it out! It’s awesome,” Dierks shares in a Reel while donning a blue flannel shirt.

Desert Son is a clothing line inspired by Dierks’ personal style and part of his ongoing collaboration with vintage-inspired men’s brand Flag & Anthem.

While you wait for the new collection to drop, check out current items on sale on Desert Son’s website.

