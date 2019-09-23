Dierks Bentley’s “Living” life to the fullest as he tops the country chart in the U.S. and Canada

Capitol NashvilleDierks Bentley grabs the nineteenth number one of his career this week, as “Living” tops the country charts in both the U.S. and Canada.

“It started as this joke between the band and me about how little living we were actually doing during the daytime hours before our shows,” Dierks explains. “It grew into a perspective shift that completely shaped how I choose to live life.”

“It’s been an incredible year full of special moments on and off the stage,” he adds, “and I believe this song has helped me have more presence and gratitude for all of them.”

“Living” is Dierks’ third consecutive number one from his album, The Mountain, following “Woman, Amen” and the CMA-nominated track “Burning Man” with Brothers Osborne.

