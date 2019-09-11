      Weather Alert

Dierks, Darius, LOCASH and more to play Ryman benefit for the Bahamas

Sep 10, 2019 @ 9:31pm

ABC/Image Group LADierks BentleyDarius RuckerLOCASHRandy HouserSugarland’s Kristian BushDevin DawsonJamey JohnsonJames Otto and more are all set to play a benefit Monday night to help the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The fundraiser titled SIP Hope 4 Hope Town will take place at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. SIP is the acronym for the Songwriters in Paradise festival, which has been held for the past eight years in one of the hardest-hit parts of the Bahamas: Hope Town on the Abaco Islands.

Tickets are on sale now. So far, the Hope 4 Hope Town effort has already raised more than $388,000 through its GoFundMe campaign, and organizers are planning an online auction as well.

