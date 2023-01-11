96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dierks isn’t “Gone,” he’s teasing a “big announcement”

January 11, 2023 1:41PM CST
It seems like Dierks Bentley probably has a little something up his sleeve.

“New song coming this week? Maybe,” he tweeted Tuesday evening, adding, “Big announcement coming this week? Maybe.”

The Arizona native does have a couple pieces of business up in the air at this point. Aside from a handful of festival dates, we don’t know his tour plans for 2023, and he’s been working on his upcoming 10th album for some time.

His most recent record was 2018’s The Mountain, though he’s topped the chart with the non-album singles “Gone” and “Beers on Me” since then. A third single, “Gold,” is in the top 20 now. 

