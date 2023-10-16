Dierks, Lainey, Luke Combs + more tapped for Charlie Worsham’s ‘Compadres’

Charlie Worsham‘s new star-studded EP, Compadres, has arrived.

The five-track set features collaborations with some of country music’s biggest stars, including Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson.

“Imma a big fan of ya @charlieworsham! This album is awesome and it was an honor to join you on ‘Handful of Dust,’” Lainey shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’ve never had more fun making a record in my life, and I can’t think of a better way to thank my longtime fans for sticking with me or a better way to introduce new fans to who I am,” shares Charlie. “I’m proud of each and every song and compadre in this collection, and I’m excited knowing that today is just the beginning.”

Compadres is available wherever you listen to music.

Here’s the Compadres track list:

“Creekwater Clear” featuring Elle King

“Handful of Dust” featuring Lainey Wilson

“How I Learned To Pray” featuring Luke Combs

“Kiss Like You Dance” featuring Kip Moore

“Things I Can’t Control” featuring Dierks Bentley

