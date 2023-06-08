96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dierks left his autograph on a baby’s head: “I didn’t want to do it”

June 8, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Share
NBC

Albums, posters and T-shirts aren’t the only things artists have to sign sometimes. There are other items like boots, cowboy hats and bandanas, especially if you’re a country singer.

But, those are a far cry from one of the most bizarre things Dierks Bentley recalls autographing: “A baby’s head.”

“Yeah, like a 2-week-old baby. I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to do it. The woman was like, ‘Please.’ I was like, ‘Alright,’” Dierks recounts. “The head at that point is so vulnerable, transparent, so I’m just hoping they didn’t get any ink in the child’s brain.”

Dierks will be wearing multiple hats at this week’s CMA Fest. On Thursday, June 8, he’ll take the CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X for an Artist of the Day conversation hosted by Charlie Worsham. On Sunday, June 11, the “Gold” singer will perform his hits and more at Nissan Stadium.

Additionally, Dierks has been tapped to co-host CMA Fest with Lainey Wilson and Elle King. The three-hour television special is slated to air July 19 on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Ending Of A First LoveAliyah Good
12:29am
Lot Of Leavin Left To DoDierks Bentley
12:25am
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
12:21am
JawbreakerLaura Bryna
12:16am
HumanCody Johnson
12:12am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
2

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
3

Granger Smith Admits Music Never Felt The Same After His Son River Died
4

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
5

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023