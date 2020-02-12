      Weather Alert

Dierks, TR, and Keith Urban are set for a Watershed moment this summer at the Gorge

Feb 12, 2020 @ 1:01pm

ABC/Mark LevineDierks BentleyThomas Rhett and Keith Urban will headline this year’s ninth annual Watershed Music and Camping Festival July 31 through August 2 in George, Washington.

Kelsea BalleriniJon PardiRussell DickersonBilly CurringtonLindsay EllTravis DenningRandy HouserHARDY, and Gone West are all set to take the stage at the the Gorge Amphitheatre as well. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21, with more information available at WatershedFest.com.

Dierks is also featured in the new documentary, Enormous: The Gorge Story, which recounts how the venue grew out of a family-owned winery. The film will be shown in theaters nationwide for one night only, on April 28. You can check out the trailer and buy tickets at EnormousMovie.com.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

