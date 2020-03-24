Director, Co-Writer and Co-Producer of the new documentary film “Foosballers” Joe Heslinger

He likes to relax on the couch, loves Caddyshack and found the cast of his film via Google.

Director, Co-Writer and Co-Producer of the new documentary film “Foosballers” Joe Heslinger goes Beyond the Mic.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go ‘Beyond the Mic.’