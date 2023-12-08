Director, Deputy Director of OEM Receive Award for Roles in Recent Wide-Spread Terrorist Attack Coordination Exercise

Earlier this week the Director and Deputy Director of the City of Lubbock’s Office of Emergency Management, Joe Moudy and Nikolas Fort respectively, both received the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Regional Director’s Award.

They are recognized for their time commitment, coordination efforts and service in assisting the DPS with a Statewide Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack (CCTA) exercise that took place in October.

In January 2023, DPS began planning a Texas CCTA exercise involving Federal, State, County and City stakeholders. The exercise consisted of a weeklong set of exercises ranging from tabletop to full-scale.

“We appreciate the Texas Department of Public Safety for its partnership and support of professional Emergency Management. Partnerships such as this allow the City of Lubbock to be more prepared to respond to any hazard, and to enhance our coordinated responses during disasters,” said Joe Moudy, Director of the Office of Emergency Management. “We thank the Texas Department of Public Safety and Regional Director, Joe Longway, for the opportunity to assist with the planning, development and coordination of the Statewide Complex Coordinated Terror Attack exercise which occurred on October 27, 2023, and for their efforts in keeping Lubbock citizens safe. This award motivates us to double our efforts in ensuring the safety and security of the residents we are privileged to serve.”

“We truly enjoyed working with the Texas Department of Public Safety through this massive project. These exercises are an essential tool to help prepare and evaluate our response before disasters strike,” added Nik Fort, Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency Management. “The City of Lubbock Office of Emergency Management is, and will always be, here to help partner agencies further the safety and security of our jurisdiction from any hazard we may face. It is important to ensure these partnerships are made before a hazard strikes to facilitate a seamless response. We are deeply honored and humbled to receive the Regional Director’s Award from the Texas Department of Public Safety. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our team and our shared commitment to public safety. It reaffirms the importance of the work we do every day to protect and serve The City of Lubbock, Texas.”

The CCTA exercise was successfully completed on October 27, 2023.