Director Gary Lennon on “Castro’s Spies” Did You Know Castro had Spies in the USA?

Director Gary Lennon loved Martin Scorsese growing up, likes to vacation in California and wants you to see “Castro’s Spies. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.



Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.