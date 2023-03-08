96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Director Kathleen Ermitage on “Mixtape Trilogy” on Unique Relationship with Artists and their Fans

March 8, 2023 5:32AM CST
Share
Director Kathleen Ermitage on “Mixtape Trilogy” on Unique Relationship with Artists and their Fans
Kathleen Ermitage / Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

Director Kathleen Ermitage nieces and nephews melt her heart, she last made a mix tape a bit ago for a friend. Her favorite breakfast place is called Snooze. Check out her film “Mixtape Trilogy” and find out about it in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Director
Indigo Girls
Kathleen Ermitage
Mixtape Trilogy
Music
Sean Dillon
Talib Kweli
Vijay Iyer

Recently Played

DirtFlorida-georgia Line
10:21am
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
10:19am
You ProofMorgan Wallen
10:09am
Wagon WheelDarius Rucker
10:05am
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
10:02am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
4

TrueNorth Steel to Launch New Production Line in Lubbock, TX
5

Jason Aldean Has Started Recording His Next Album