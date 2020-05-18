Discovery Channel’s “Small Town Throwdown” Host Mo Mandel, On a Mission to Save Reputations Goes Beyond the Mic

He’s on a mission to save the reputations of small towns around the country. Towns who have gotten bad raps because of click bait posted online. Worst town, drunkest town, most boring town, Mo Mandel is going to prove them all wrong. It’s Discovery Channel’s Small Town Throwdown!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go Beyond the Mic.