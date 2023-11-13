96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

District 1 Councilmember to Host Community Meeting Regarding Electric Competition

November 13, 2023 8:46AM CST
City of Lubbock

District 1 Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a community meeting Monday, November 13, 2023, to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition. Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will be in attendance to answer citizen questions about picking a new electric provider when the option becomes available.

When: Monday, November 13, 2023
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street

