96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

District 1 Councilmember to Host Community Meeting Regarding Electric Competition

May 4, 2023 9:45AM CDT
Share
Getty Images

District 1 Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a community meeting Monday, May 8, 2023, to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition. Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will be in attendance to answer citizen questions about picking a new electric provider when the option becomes available later this year.

When: Monday, May 8, 2023
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Wild As YouCody Johnson
5:45pm
Take My NameParmalee
5:43pm
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
5:39pm
Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
5:36pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
5:31pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia
2

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed
3

Texas Best-Selling Author Don Bentley on "Forgotten War"
4

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to Announce the Creation of Nearly 150 Jobs and Over $52 Million Dollars into the Lubbock Community
5

Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour