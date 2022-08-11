District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale to Host Town Hall Meeting

District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale will host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 15, at Citizens Tower.

“I look forward to meeting with Lubbock citizens to discuss topics of interest, hear their concerns, and answer any questions they may have regarding the City of Lubbock,” said Councilman Massengale. “We always want to hear from citizens, so I hope people are able to attend.”

When: Monday, August 15, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K