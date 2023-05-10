Districts 4 & 5 Councilmembers to Host Joint Community Meeting Regarding Electric Competition

District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale and District 5 Councilmember Dr. Jennifer Wilson will host a community meeting Monday, May 15, 2023, to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition. Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will be in attendance to answer citizen questions about picking a new electric provider when the option becomes available later this year.

When: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary, 10101 Fulton Avenue