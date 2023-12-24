96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies in car accident

December 23, 2023 10:05PM CST
Share
Laura Lynch, left, with Martie and Emily Erwin; Ralph Lauer/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, has died following a car crash in Texas, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety obtained by ABC News. She was 65.

According to the statement, on December 22, Lynch was involved in a head-on collision: Her truck was struck by another vehicle attempting to pass on a two-way stretch of US 62.

Lynch, a bass player, co-founded The Dixie Chicks in 1989 in Dallas, Texas with multi-instrumentalist sisters Emily and Martie Erwin and guitarist/vocalist Robin Lynn Macy. In 1992, Macy left the band and Lynch became the lead singer. 

After releasing three independent albums with Lynch, the band landed a major label record deal.  Subsequently, The Dixie Chicks parted ways with Lynch and Natalie Maines took over lead vocals. Their 1997 Monument Records debut, Wide Open Spaces, was a huge success, and it was followed by an even more successful album, Fly.

In 2003, The Dixie Chicks’ public criticism of President George W. Bush effectively ended their career at country radio, but they continued to record and tour, albeit on a smaller scale. In 2020, they changed their name to The Chicks.

In a statement posted on social media, The Chicks said, “Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band.”

They continued, “Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West [sic]. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Spirits And DemonsMichael Ray (feat. Megan Patrick)
7:52am
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
7:49am
Save MeJelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
7:45am
HomeBlake Shelton
7:41am
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
7:34am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

TV's Evolution Unveiled: Inside 'Pandora’s Box' with Peter Biskind
2

Riding the 'Joyride' Wave: Karina Rykman
3

Pickles & Diet Coke Dominated Delivery Orders In 2023
4

Luke Combs Responds With Kindness After $250k Fan Lawsuit
5

Texas Tech Defender Hannah Anderson Named Finalist for Women’s Soccer Honda Sport Award