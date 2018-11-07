Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? Thomas Rhett borrows some of Blake Shelton’s thunder in 2018
By News Desk
|
Nov 7, 2018 @ 10:22 AM

ABC/Image Group LA Sure, Blake Shelton’s being forced to abdicate his Sexiest Man Alive throne to actor Idris Elba, as People releases their annual issue this week. But country may have another heir apparent waiting in the wings to assume the title.

Thomas Rhett is People’s Sexiest Country Star for 2018.

“I take pride in trying to understand my wife and my kids, what makes them laugh, what makes them cry, what make them happy, what makes them sad,” the 28-year-old tells the magazine. “I try to make sure I’m the best husband and dad I can possibly be.

You can check out TR’s blue steel pose for People — clad in a chunky sweater and a t-shirt — in the new issue of the magazine that’s out Friday.

