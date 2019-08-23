Do You See A Bunny Or A Bird In Latest Viral Illusion?
First, it was the dress, then the flip-flops, now the latest optical illusion to go viral asks if you see a bunny or a bird.
A scientist from Norway captioned the video with “Rabbits loved getting stroked on the nose” prompting those on the internet who saw a bunny to believe they had the best vision ever.
But if you think you see a bird, you’re actually correct. The video is of a black raven, despite the scientist’s attempt in the caption to fool you.
Okay, what did ya see; a bunny or a bird?