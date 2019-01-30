Doctor Sues Gwyneth Paltrow For Hit and Run–On The Ski Slopes

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrowis being sued by a Utah doctor for a hit and run — on the ski slopes.

Terry Sanderson claims the actress crashed into him from behind at a Park City ski resort in 2016 and left the scene of the accident without a word. Then, he says, her instructor skied over, blamed the doctor for the incident, and left without getting aid.

Sanderson says he suffered a concussion, a brain injury and four broken ribs. He’s seeking $3.1 million in damages.

A rep for the actress says, “This lawsuit is completely without merit and we expect to be vindicated.”

Allegedly, she was rushing down the mountain to have lunch, according to the complaint. Can’t blame her much for that. I blame the instructor for the accident. Gwyneth is a saint. All of the time.