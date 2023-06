Shot of a confident mature male doctor doing a checkup on a patient while standing inside of a hospital during the day

A kidney stone the size of a grapefruit was removed from a retired soldier in Sri Lanka earlier this month. The stone clocked in at 1.76 pounds and more than 5.2 inches long — roughly the size of an iPhone 14 Pro! Guinness World Records has confirmed this was the “largest and the heaviest kidney stone” ever removed through surgery.