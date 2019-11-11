      Weather Alert

Does Banning Cellphones Help Students Focus?

Nov 11, 2019 @ 9:30am
Students in Ontario are not allowed to use their cell phones in class.

The new rule states that they can only use their  phone for educational purposes under the instruction of a teacher, for health, medical or special needs.

The purpose of the new rule is help students stay focused as students have become increasingly distracted.

One expert believes that banning cell phones does not necessarily address the issue of distractions.

The expert believes that the issue could have more to do with teaching styles that need to be updated.

Do you think banning phones helps the issue of distractions in the classroom?

 

