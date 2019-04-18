Dog Found Swimming In The Middle Of The Sea

A miracle dog is alive and well and finally on dry land after he was pulled from the sea more than 135 miles from the shore.

A worker on an oil rig in the middle of the Gulf of Thailand was shocked when he saw a dog swimming toward the rig.

Vitisak Payalaw said the water was calm, which was good, because if there had been waves he never would have seen the pup.

Finally the dog made it to the rig’s platform and was able to hold on. The worker tied a rope around him and pulled him up to safety. Shockingly, he appeared to be in pretty good shape.

It’s believed the dog likely fell off a fishing vessel and his survival is miraculous. The worker says if the dog’s owner doesn’t claim him, he’ll take him to live at his home.