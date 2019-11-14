Dog In Missouri Has 2nd Tail Growing From Head
An animal rescue shelter in Missouri has taken in an abandoned puppy that has a second tail growing from the middle of its head.
Photos of the 10-week-old pooch — which the staff at Mac’s Mission has named “Narwhal” — have gone viral, amassing tens of thousands of likes on Facebook.
Veterinarians have X-rayed the dog’s second tail and found it isn’t attached to anything vital. But because it doesn’t cause Narwhal any pain, they’re not going to surgically remove it.
