Dog Owners May Live Longer
Beautiful Tiny Chihuahua Dog Dressed Up In Frog Outfit, Staying Outdoor In Spring
Owning a dog may lower your risk of dying by 24% according to a new study.
The study showed that people who already suffered from a heart attack or stroke may benefit the most from a companion animal.
Dogs are also particularly healthy for people who live alone. Loneliness and sedentary lifestyle is a major risk factor for premature death.
Dogs are also a great motivation for people to get up and walk. 65% of dog owners lowered their risk of cardiovascular disease.
Do you have any pets?