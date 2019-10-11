      Weather Alert

Dog Owners May Live Longer

Oct 11, 2019 @ 9:16am
Beautiful Tiny Chihuahua Dog Dressed Up In Frog Outfit, Staying Outdoor In Spring

Owning a dog may lower your risk of dying by 24% according to a new study.

The study showed that people who already suffered from a heart attack or stroke may benefit the most from a companion animal.

Dogs are also particularly healthy for people who live alone. Loneliness and sedentary lifestyle is a major risk factor for premature death. 

Dogs are also a great motivation for people to get up and walk. 65% of dog owners lowered their risk of cardiovascular disease.

Do you have any pets?

 



