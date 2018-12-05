Dog Rescued From Storm Drain

Anna Marie Miller was frantic as her dog Toto ran out the front door and didn’t look back.

Anna Marie and her neighbors searched the nearby woods and family members posted messages on Facebook about the missing dog. No luck. Toto was nowhere to be found.

But luckily, three days later, a woman in Anna Marie’s neighborhood was walking near a storm drain and heard a dog barking. It was Toto, stuck in the drain.

The woman called the police — and officers were able to open up the drain, scoop Toto out and reunite the dog with Anna Marie.

While Toto was shaken up by the ordeal, he got a check-up from a veterinarian — and is now getting his strength back, safe and sound, inside the house.