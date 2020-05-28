Dog Sets Guinness World Record For Tennis Balls
A very good dog named Finley is now a Guinness World Record holder – for holding tennis balls in its mouth.
The 6-year-old golden retriever has been Instagram-famous since 2018 for being able to fit a record-breaking six tennis balls in its mouth. But the lengthy application process for an official Guinness record wasn’t made official until this week.
The family celebrated with a ‘pawty’, including a cake from the nearby ‘BONES Dog Bakery’.
