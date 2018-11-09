Gender reveal parties have become a common way to celebrate a new arrival, but this might be the first known doggy gender reveal, and it’s adorable.

Children’s Hospital and Medical Center found out that it’s getting another therapy dog to join its existing dog, Sven.

Sven is a beloved member of the staff and the kids in the hospital love spending time with him. So everyone is excited to get another furry companion. They just didn’t know if they’d be getting a girl or boy dog, until Wednesday afternoon.

The staff threw a party and let Sven do the big reveal. They gave him a dog-friendly cake to devour, and after he licked off the icing, a pink cake was revealed.

The hospital announced that Sven’s new partner will be a female goldendoodle and she’ll join the staff next week.