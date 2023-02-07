96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly and Dionne shoot a video for their soon-to-come collaboration

February 7, 2023 11:14AM CST
Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick are busy filming a video in Nashville for their upcoming collaboration, “Peace Like a River.” 

The gospel duet was written by Dolly and produced by Dionne’s son and manager, Damon Elliott.

“I was honored to get to sing with one of my idols,” Dolly says. “I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career. I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her.”

The feeling is mutual. 

“I so admire Dolly Parton’s talent and work ethic,” Dionne says. “I am thrilled to have this opportunity for us to work together.”

Both the single and video for “Peace Like a River” are set to arrive on February 24. 

