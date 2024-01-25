96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly announces star-studded ‘Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala’

January 25, 2024 12:30PM CST
Share
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Dolly Parton is teaming up with CBS for a new variety show, Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala.

Hosted by Dolly, Jane Lynch and runway correspondents Kelly Osbourne and Rachel Smith, the two-hour special will feature a unique runway showcasing doggy fashion inspired by Dolly’s iconic outfits through the years and products from her Doggy Parton pet line.

Among the celebrities who will hit the runway with their pets are Drew BarrymoreJessica SimpsonMargaret ChoKristen BellKristin Chenoweth and Neil Patrick Harris.

On the music front, Dolly, Lainey WilsonCarly PearceChris Janson and more as-yet-unannounced guests will perform “Puppy Love,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You” and other iconic Dolly hits.

“I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this Pet Gala!” says Dolly. “I love animals. I’ve got all kinds, and of course, I’ve always had little dogs around, and big ones!”

“We’re going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I’m looking forward to it!” adds the global music icon. “There is so much fun stuff, and I know all the animal lovers out there are going to love this show.”

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala airs Wednesday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take A Back RoadRodney Atkins
4:05pm
She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
4:01pm
The PainterCody Johnson
3:58pm
Same BoatZac Brown Band
3:55pm
Take Your TimeSam Hunt
3:51pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The Awesome Game: Dave Hill's Hilarious Hockey Odyssey
2

Mudflap's Farm : EP 3 "Placing the Well"
3

Several City of Lubbock Locations to Serve as Warming Centers Over Weekend, Early Next Week
4

Burgess-Rushing Closed Sunday-Tuesday for Weather
5

City Warns of Possible Illegal Solicitations