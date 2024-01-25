Dolly announces star-studded ‘Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala’

Dolly Parton is teaming up with CBS for a new variety show, Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala.

Hosted by Dolly, Jane Lynch and runway correspondents Kelly Osbourne and Rachel Smith, the two-hour special will feature a unique runway showcasing doggy fashion inspired by Dolly’s iconic outfits through the years and products from her Doggy Parton pet line.

Among the celebrities who will hit the runway with their pets are Drew Barrymore, Jessica Simpson, Margaret Cho, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth and Neil Patrick Harris.

On the music front, Dolly, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson and more as-yet-unannounced guests will perform “Puppy Love,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You” and other iconic Dolly hits.

“I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this Pet Gala!” says Dolly. “I love animals. I’ve got all kinds, and of course, I’ve always had little dogs around, and big ones!”

“We’re going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I’m looking forward to it!” adds the global music icon. “There is so much fun stuff, and I know all the animal lovers out there are going to love this show.”

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala airs Wednesday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

