Dolly continues “dreaming herself into a corner,” after tonight’s ’50 Years at the Opry’ special

NBCUniversalEven though she’ll be 74 in January, Dolly Parton seems to be everywhere these days.
She sat down with Robin Roberts for the ABC special, Here She Comes Again!, co-hosted the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire, rolled out the new eight-part Netflix series Heartstrings she executive-produced and stars in — and made countless TV appearances to promote all of the above.
Tonight, she grabs one more major TV moment, as the two-hour Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opryspecial premieres on NBC. Though it was recorded largely onstage at the Opry last month, Dolly’s work still wasn’t done.
“I’m gonna do a lot of things from the Ryman Auditorium…” she told reporters before her performance. “That’s where I became a member… so I’m gonna be doing a lot of acoustic things on my own over there, telling a lot of stories… memories that I have of some of the old ones and the new ones. So we’re gonna try to make it really special.”
You can tune in to NBC tonight at 9 p.m. ET to see Dolly along with Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Lady Antebellum, and more.
But if you think Dolly’s slowing down — well, think again.
“I just did… a Christmas musical that’ll be on next Christmas,” she reveals. “I wrote all the songs… I’m acting in that as well.”
The “Hard Candy Christmas” hitmaker does hope to take a little breather after the holidays.
“I’m gonna probably, hopefully, try to take off a little bit of time right after the first of the year, before Dollywood opens up again,” she predicts. “Then I’ll be busy again. So I’ve dreamed myself into a corner as I say!”
