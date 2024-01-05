96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly-inspired recipes to celebrate her upcoming birthday

January 5, 2024 10:38AM CST
Dolly Parton doesn’t turn 78 until January 19, but her partners at Duncan Hines are making sure you have plenty of time to get ready for the celebration.

The classic kitchen brand has cued up a whole new array of Dolly-inspired recipes, made, of course, with her Duncan Hines baking mixes: Coffee Cake MuffinsCoconut Macaroon CakeSouthern Corn Pudding and Cheddar Chive Biscuits among them.

You can check out the new concoctions at ReadySetEat.com. Dolly’s Banana Nut Muffin & Bread Mix, Blueberry Muffin & Bread Mix and Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix are the newest additions to her Duncan Hines collaboration.

