      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Ingrid Andress + more revealed as 2021 ACM Awards presenters

Apr 16, 2021 @ 12:15pm

Acadmy of Country Music

Sunday night’s ACM Awards show is fast approaching, and the Academy of Country Music has officially unveiled the presenters who will announce winners at the show.

Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Ingrid Andress, Blanco Brown and Martina McBride are among the presenters, in a group that also includes Amy Grant, Leslie Jordan and Clay Walker.

They’re joining a stacked assembly of previously-announced performers in a line-up that begins with Miranda Lambert and Elle King’s show-opening performance of their new duet, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home.)”

The show will be hosted by Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban. Already announced ACM winners this year include Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

The 2021 ACM awards will broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Matt Stell finds pop success with “Prayed for You,” but reveals there was a price to pay
Songs by Dan + Shay, Maren Morris & more win at ASCAP Pop Music Awards
Chris Stapleton reschedules another batch of All American Road Show tour dates
Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney bring “half of my hometown” to country radio
Country Music Hall of Fame debuts two online exhibits
Recent JMM Podcasts