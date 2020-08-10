Dolly Parton designs butterfly spatula for Williams Sonoma
ABC/Image Group LADolly Parton is adding her signature flair to the culinary world as part of Williams Sonoma’s 2020 lineup of celebrity-designed spatulas.
Dolly is one of 10 celebrities who has created a special spatula and accompanying tea towel to benefit of No Kid Hungry. The singer’s design features a brightly colored blue-and-red butterfly floating against a yellow background.
Butterflies are one of Dolly’s signature symbols; her song “Love is Like a Butterfly” hit number one on the country charts in 1974.
Other participating celebrities include Kris Jenner, actress Kristen Bell and chefs Ina Garten and Curtis Stone.
Thirty percent of the retail sales from the spatulas will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a charity that provides meals to children in need around the country.
“The thought of anyone going hungry is horrible, but knowing that it’s a child is simply heartbreaking. We all have to do our part to take care of the little ones around us who need extra love,” Dolly says in a statement to People. “This spatula program might help in some small way.”
The special edition spatulas can be purchased in-store or online.
By Cillea Houghton
