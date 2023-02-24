96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly Parton & Dionne Warwick are “two peas in a pod” on “Peace Like A River”

February 24, 2023 4:00PM CST
Share
Dolly Parton & Dionne Warwick are “two peas in a pod” on “Peace Like A River”

Kind Music Group

Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick have released their much-anticipated collaboration, the gospel track “Peace Like A River,” which Dolly wrote.

When asked what it was like to meet Dolly for the first time, Dionne tells Billboard, “Well, it was more laughter than anything else. We had a wonderful, wonderful meeting. It was as if we’d known each other for years.”

The pair’s first meeting was actually when they came together in Nashville to film the song’s video. “Dolly is very, very grounded — which I was thrilled about — but she’s also very business, which I happen to be about as well,” Dionne adds. “So, it felt like two peas in a pod. It wasn’t like we were working at all. It was more like two friends meeting for lunch.”

As for the tune, Warwick says, “It’s so beautifully written.” She added, “[These are] beautiful words to sing and I’m truly honored that she asked me to record it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Doing Life With MeEric Church
6:57pm
Drink To That All NightJerrod Niemann
6:54pm
Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
6:47pm
Does To MeLuke Combs
6:43pm
Brown Eyes BabyKeith Urban
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

509 Drink Shop
3

Raised on romance: Why the spirit of Valentine’s Day runs in Chris Young’s family
4

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
5

Get Signed Up at Ron Hoover RV to Win A Trip to See Morgan Wallen in Austin