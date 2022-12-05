Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dolly Parton is offering up an early Christmas gift to fans: She’s now got an official presence on TikTok.

“I have arrived!” the star wrote in the caption of her first TikTok post, a montage of videos of her through the years set to her signature “9 to 5.” A handful of other introductory posts quickly followed, including one where Dolly writes, “Better late than never!” and another where she adds, “Now, let’s have some fun!”

Dolly’s arrival on the social media platform was widely feted by fans, fellow stars and even TikTok itself — the account wrote “Welcome, Queen” in the comments section of one of her posts.

“Not everyone is a country music fan, but everyone is a Dolly Parton fan,” another user added.

But Dolly’s arrival on TikTok isn’t the only gift the singer had for fans. She also marked the occasion by releasing a holiday baking-focused track called “Berry Pie” exclusively on the app for users to include in all their holiday posts.

The song is a partnership with SoundOn, which is TikTok’s music marketing and distribution arm.

Of course, TikTok fun is just one of the many ways Dolly is celebrating Christmas this year. She’s also the star of an NBC movie special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which aired last week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.