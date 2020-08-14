Dolly Parton honored as part of USA Today’s “100 Women of the Century” list
ABC/Image Group LAUSA Today revealed its list of “100 Women of the Century” this week, and country superstar and Dolly Parton is among the honorees.
The list recognizes not only Dolly’s sizeable achievements as a pop culture icon and status as a songwriting legend, but also notes her philanthropic work with projects like Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and her accomplishments as a businesswoman with Dollywood and other tourism efforts.
As one of Tennessee’s “100 Women of the Century,” Dolly is in hallowed company: NASA astronaut Margaret Rhea Seddon, sports legend Pat Summit and the state’s first female prosecutor, Justice Martha Craig Daughtrey, also make the list.
Dolly’s latest honor comes on the heels of her cover profile in Billboard’s Country Power Players 2020 issue, in which she spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The living legend also recently announced A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first album of holiday music in three decades.
By Carena Liptak
