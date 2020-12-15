      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton is “flattered” by 'Saturday Night Live' impression

Dec 15, 2020 @ 1:17pm

Will Heath/NBCSaturday Night Live‘s Melissa Villaseñor has Dolly Parton‘s stamp of approval. 

During the most recent episode of the sketch comedy show, Melissa nailed her impression of the iconic country singer, dressed head to toe in a Dolly costume while offering up her own humorous renditions of “Jolene” and “9 to 5.” 

Melissa’s impersonation has generated buzz across social media, with Dolly herself turning to Twitter to share her approval with her own dash of humor. “I was flattered and I never looked and sounded so good!” she quips alongside the video.

“Hehe Thank you angel Dolly,” Melissa replied

Villaseñor gained wide notice as a semi-finalist on season six of America’s Got Talent as a celebrity impressionist and joined the cast of SNL in 2018.

 

 

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Chris Stapleton’s got the perfect gift for fans with beard envy this year
Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert + more perform in new concert film celebrating the music of Merle Haggard
Little Big Town cheers on Morgan Wallen, while hoping for a kinder, less critical 2021
Willie Nelson tips his hat to a legend with 'That’s Life', his second full album of Frank Sinatra covers
Eric Church offers a tender tribute to his ride-or-dies in his new ballad, “Doing Life with Me”
Recent JMM Podcasts