Dolly Parton is sharing the stories behind her best-loved songs, in her own words, in new audiobook
ABC/Image Group LAFor over six decades, Dolly Parton has shared the story of her life through her songs. Now, the country superstar has announced the release of a new audiobook, called Dolly Parton, Storyteller: My Life in Lyrics.
In her own words, Dolly will share some of the stories that inspired beloved hits like “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” and nearly 100 more country classics. Along the way, the singer also offers memories of her extraordinary career and life, beginning with her childhood growing up in a one-bedroom log cabin with 11 siblings.
“Across my life, I’ve written thousands of songs. This fall, for the first time ever, we’re spotlighting 100 of my favorites in my new audiobook,” Dolly notes. “…Not only will you be able to revisit my life in lyrics, but I’ll tell you never-before-heard stories behind the songs.”
Dolly Parton, Songwriter: My Life in Lyrics will be released on RBMedia, produced by flagship publishing brand Recording Books. The audiobook will be available on November 17 as both a CD and in digital audiobook form, and it’s available for preorder now ahead of the release date.
An illustrated book of the same name is also being released as a companion to the project.
By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.