Dolly Parton Launches New Pet Apparel and Accessories Line ‘Doggy Parton’

September 1, 2022 9:36AM CDT
One thing about Dolly Parton-she’s gonna stay busy!  As if she isn’t busy enough as a singer, actress, author–the list goes on, she is now adding a doggy apparel line.  Doggy Parton, is a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more.  A portion of the proceeds from Dolly’s new pet project, will go towards Willa B. Farms which is a pet rescue.  In a statement Dolly said, Puppy Love was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever.

 

