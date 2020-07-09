Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X are among the stars set to appear at this year’s virtual GLAAD Media Awards
ABC/Image Group LADolly Parton and Lil Nas X are representing the country contingent at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards. The two superstars join a packed lineup of musicians, comedians, actors and other celebrities participating in the event, which is taking place virtually this year.
Both Dolly and Lil Nas have important connections to the LGBTQ community. Lil Nas came out as gay in 2019, addressing his sexuality in a song called “c7osure.” He released the song last June, which is Pride Month.
For her part, Dolly has long been an advocate for LGBTQ people and a close ally of GLAAD, even making an appearance at the Media Awards ceremony in 2011.
Hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, the event will honor media members for fair and inclusive treatment of LGBTQ people and issues. The organization announced its 2020 nominees, which are comprised of over 175 people and organizations in 30 categories, in January.
The virtual event will stream on July 30 at 8PM ET via GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
By Carena Liptak
