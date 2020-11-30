      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton marathon to air on CMT on Saturday

Nov 30, 2020 @ 4:00pm

Butterfly Records, LLCDolly Parton is taking over CMT. 

On December 5, CMT is devoting a day’s worth of programming to the iconic star, which will include several of her classic music videos, a holiday movie marathon and reflections from Dolly herself.

The marathon begins at 9 a.m. ET with a Dolly takeover on CMT Hot Country Countdown, followed by an airing of Coat of Many Colors, the 2015 movie named after Dolly’s hit song that stars Jennifer Nettles, at 12 p.m. ET.  That’s followed by its 2016 sequel, Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. 

Fans can also tune in to the beloved 1989 flick Steel Magnolias that features Dolly as beauty shop owner Truvy Jones, alongside leading ladies Julia Roberts and Sally Field

In between screenings, viewers will be treated to surprises from Dolly, ranging from her favorite holiday memories to a preview of her upcoming CBS special, A Holly Dolly Christmas, named after her new Christmas album.   

By Cillea Houghton 
