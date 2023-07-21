Dolly Parton releases Rockstar cover of Queen’s “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You”

Dolly Parton has released another track from her upcoming rock album, Rockstar. Her latest is a cover of the Queen classic “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You.”

Rockstar, dropping November 17, features Dolly collaborating with a whole host of A-list artists, including The Beatles‘ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Richie Sambora, Elton John and Peter Frampton.

In addition to “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,” the album has Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly covering such classic tunes as “Let It Be,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” “Freebird” and more, along with some Dolly originals.

Rockstar will be released as a four-LP or two-CD set. It is available for preorder now.

